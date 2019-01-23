The Utah police in the United States have arrested a man from Denver, Colorado, on charges of terrorism for threatening to kill any woman he sees, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Christopher Wayne Cleary, 27, made Facebook posts, citing his virginity as the reason he had decided to carry out a mass shooting, “killing as many girls as I see”, the police said.

“All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1,000, not a bunch of hoes, not money, none of that,” Cleary wrote on social media according to the daily. “All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I’m 27 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter.”

The police in Provo city of Utah took Cleary into custody on Saturday. He had been staying there on rent, the police said on Tuesday. They added that Cleary is also on probation in Jefferson County, Colorado, for stalking and threatening several women.

Cleary was arrested as the police feared disruption of several women’s marches scheduled for Saturday. The accused admitted to writing the Facebook posts, but said he had since deleted them.