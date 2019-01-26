Republic Day: Security stepped up in Delhi ahead of 70th-year celebrations
Security was stepped up across New Delhi ahead of the 70th Republic Day celebrations on Saturday. At least 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across the national Capital. The parade will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chiefs of the armed forces pay their tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for the event this year. Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will mark the 90-minute parade of this year’s Republic Day.
Live updates
9.42 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chiefs of the armed forces pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.
9.41 am: Several leaders across the country unfurl the national flag and wish people on the 70th Republic Day.
9.28 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath unfurls national flag in Lucknow, ANI reports.
9.15 am: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurl tricolours at their residences in Delhi, ANI reports.
9.14 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel participates in Raipur Republic Day.
9.13 am: The Centre conferred Army chief General Bipin Rawat and 18 other senior military officials with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the highest military medal awarded in recognition of peace-time services not relating to gallantry, Hindustan Times reports.
9.10 am: SWAT women commandos, mobile hit teams, snipers are part of the intensified security programme for Republic Day.
9 am: States across the country celebrate Republic Day.
8.30 am: Crowds begin to gather at Rajpath in New Delhi for the 70th Republic Day celebrations. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest. It was earlier reported that the President of the United States Donald Trump had turned down India’s invitation citing a ‘crowded calendar’.
8.20 am: This year’s parade will see women taking the forefront. This year will be the first time that a woman officer will lead the Army Services Corps in the parade. The Daredevils Motorcycle Team will include a woman officer in their team. Scripting history, 2019 will also be the first time a woman contingent of Assam Rifles will take part in the parade.
Four veterans of the Indian National Army will also take part.
Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will mark the 90-minute parade of this year’s Republic Day. Four helicopters would precede the parade commander. The lead helicopter will carry the national flag and the other three choppers would carry services flags, while the echelon aircraft would shower flower petals.
As 2019 coincides with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th anniversary, the tableaux from different states and Union Territories this year will pay a tribute to him.
8.10 am: Today’s Google Doodle marks the Republic Day.
“Celebrations take place all across the subcontinent, with the epicenter in the capital city of Delhi, where a parade runs along Rajpath near the President’s Palace,” Google said in its blog. “Today’s guest artist, Reshidev RK, recreated the colorful celebrations and depicted the famous parade floats that decorate the city, each representing a different component of India’s history: environment, architecture, textiles, wildlife, monuments, and farming.”
8 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wish the nation on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day.
7.45 am: The Centre also announced the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri on Friday. Here is a full list of the recipients.
7.40 am: The Centre on Friday conferred former President Pranab Mukherjee the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika have also been awarded posthumously.
7.30 am: Earlier on Friday, the President awarded medals to 855 police and paramilitary personnel, including 149 gallantry awards ahead of Republic Day, PTI reported. A Ministry of Home Affairs statement said a total of 146 Police Medal for Gallantry, 74 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 632 Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and three President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.
7.20 am: In his address on the eve of the Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind urged citizens to preform the “sacred act” of voting to elect the 17th Lok Sabha and actively participate in the democracy. “For the success of our democracy, voting becomes a virtuous duty,” he said while requesting citizens to “follow this duty”. Kovind said the upcoming elections were important because those born during the 21st century will cast their vote for the first time and “contribute to the formation of the new Lok Sabha”.
7.10 am: The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory to commuters. The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort.
7 am: At least 25,000 security personnel have been posted across New Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras are among the elaborate arrangements made ahead of the event, according to PTI.