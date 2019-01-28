Voting to select an MLA for Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security. Around 1.7 lakh people are expected to exercise their franchise in the bye-election, PTI reported.

The bye-election was necessitated after former legislator Hari Chand Middha of the Indian National Lok Dal died in August. The result will be declared on January 31.

The bye-election is being considered a high-stakes one as it comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. Several people are considering it as both a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state as well as a semi-final ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

Haryana: Voting is underway for by-poll to the Jind assembly constituency. Visuals from polling station number 80. #JindByelection pic.twitter.com/q4ilaYBz9A — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

In the fray

As many as 21 candidates are in the fray for the bye-election. The Congress has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s communications wing and the party’s sitting MLA from Haryana’s Kaithal seat, while the BJP has fielded Krishna Midha, the son of former legislator Hari Chand Midha.

The Indian National Lok Dal has fielded Umed Singh Redhu, while the newly-formed Jannayak Janata Party has fielded Digvijay Singh Chautala, the son former INLD leader Ajay Chautala. Another new party, the Loktantra Suraksh Party, has fielded Vinod Arshi.

Election officials said 158 polling stations have been set up in the constituency. Around 3,000 police personnel and 500 Home Guards, a company each of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to ensure the polling process is peaceful, according to The Hindu.