At least 15 people were killed after a wall collapsed at a hotel during a wedding celebration in the city of Abancay in southeastern Peru on Sunday, AFP reported. The wall collapsed due to a landslide.

“The mudslide broke through the walls of the hotel, crashing through,” Abancay Mayor Evaristo Ramos said, adding that there were 100 people at the Alhambra hotel for the event. Of these, 15 were dead and 32 were injured, he said. One child is missing, according to the National Civil Defence Institute.

Civil defense chief General Jorge Chavez said the bride and groom were in stable condition. Officials said that the collapse came after five days of heavy rain, according to Time.