A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Haryana has written a newspaper editorial comparing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and describing her as “much needed for the country and Uttar Pradesh”.

Ashwini Kumar Chopra, the BJP MP from Karnal, wrote an editorial in Punjab Kesari on Friday called “The fragrance of Priyanka” in which he extolled Vadra and said her official entry into politics will have a major impact on the party’s fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, The Print reported. Chopra is the editor of Delhi-based Punjab Kesari.

The Congress on January 23 had appointed Vadra its general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East). She is expected to take charge from the first week of February.

“Priyanka Gandhi brings with her the legacy of Indira Gandhi whose reflection she is and for whom, the nation and especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, have been waiting in hope for,” wrote Chopra. “Her entry into the mainstream politics of Uttar Pradesh will raise the politics from being led by casteism and communalism to nationalism.”

The editorial contained effusive praise for the Congress itself. Chopra claimed the Opposition party has never indulged in politics of caste, religion or community. “Even in the worst of times, [the] Congress has never compromised with its basic principles and indulged in divisive politics,” he said.

“Starting with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Babasaheb Ambedkar till Indira Gandhi, the Congress has worked for the poor and the downtrodden and it is because of them that after Independence India has been on the path to constant progress,” Chopra said. He attacked critics who claim that the Congress is ruled by a dynasty, describing them as “desperate”.

Chopra, however, reportedly fell out with the BJP after winning the Karnal seat in May 2014. In 2015, he had claimed that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was surrounded by “corrupt officials” who were “ruining the state”, The Times of India reported.

In August last year, Chopra had said that Nehru was India’s greatest prime minister ever, and that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government had been unable to reduce financial scams in the country. He had also described Narasimha Rao as the worst prime minister.