A look at the headlines right now:

TMC writes to Amit Shah, threatens legal action over ‘defamatory remarks’ against Mamata Banerjee: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked the West Bengal chief minister to take action against those who participated in violence at Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, Shah had said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a chance to turn the state into ‘Shonar Bangla’ again. All members of National Statistical Commission resign after Centre buried jobs report: Acting chairperson PC Mohanan and another member JV Meenakshi resigned this week, leaving the commission with no members. BJP says government will not touch disputed land in Ayodhya, after Centre files plea in Supreme Court: The Centre has sought the court’s permission to return all excess acquired land at the disputed site to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Manohar Parrikar told me he had ‘nothing to do’ with renegotiated Rafale deal, claims Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president visited the ailing Goa chief minister on Tuesday. Theresa May agrees to renegotiate Brexit deal with European Union after legislators vote for it: The British prime minister had urged lawmakers to vote in favour of the motion, so she could open re-negotiations in Brussels. Ten northeastern parties, including BJP allies, decide to oppose draft Citizenship Bill: The parties have resolved to ensure that the bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said. Transferred CBI officer claims interim chief Nageswara Rao acted out of ‘malice and prejudice’: T Rajah Balaji alleged he was transferred because he had complained about Rao’s misconduct to former agency director Alok Verma. Apple temporarily suspends group FaceTime feature after reports about privacy-invading glitch: Callers using iPhones could access another iPhone user’s audio and video even before the person had received the call. Scores of dead fish surface on Darling River in Australia for third time in two months: New South Wales Water and Fisheries Minister Niall Blair described it as an “environmental catastrophe unfolding”. SBI officials allege Aadhaar data misused, UIDAI says database is ‘fully secure’: The bank has claimed there must be a loophole in UIDAI’s security system that allowed operators to generate Aadhaar cards using fraudulent documents.