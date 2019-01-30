A look at the headlines right now:

Chanda Kochhar violated code of conduct, has to return bonuses, says ICICI Bank: The bank’s board took the decision after Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna concluded his independent inquiry into allegations of impropriety against Kochhar. Manohar Parrikar says Rahul Gandhi using his visit for political gains: The Goa chief minister asked the Congress chief not to use his visit to an ailing person for ‘political opportunism’. Finance ministry clarifies it will present an interim budget, not full budget, on February 1: Media reports suggesting that the Centre intends to present a full budget had sparked condemnation by the Opposition last week. Modi-led panel to meet on Friday to pick new CBI chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: Besides Modi and Congress leader Kharge, the committee comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Swine flu has already killed 169 this year, over 4,500 tested positive, shows data: Rajasthan had the most deaths – 72 – until January 27. Hindu Mahasabha leader shoots at Gandhi’s effigy, garlands Nathuram Godse’s statue: The national secretary of the Hindutva outfit distributed sweets after recreating the assassination of Gandhi. Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about Adityanath’s holy dip at Kumbh Mela ‘a religious slur’, says Smriti Irani: Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the Congress MP did not understand the Kumbh’s importance for Hindus. Toll in Brazil dam collapse rises to 84, over 270 still missing: Indigenous group Pataxo-Hahahae expressed fears about their future as the collapse has polluted a river it depends on for food and water Rahul Gandhi is Ravana and Priyanka Gandhi is Surpanakha, says BJP leader: Bairia legislator Surendra Narayan Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the deity Ram. Polar vortex hits cities in Midwest in the US, emergency declared in three states: At least 50 million people are likely to be affected as the ‘record arctic air mass’ will remain over central and easter US over the next few days.