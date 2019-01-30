The big news: ICICI Bank sacks Chanda Kochhar for violating code of conduct, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Manohar Parrikar accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising courtesy visit, and the Centre clarified that it will present interim budget on Friday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chanda Kochhar violated code of conduct, has to return bonuses, says ICICI Bank: The bank’s board took the decision after Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna concluded his independent inquiry into allegations of impropriety against Kochhar.
- Manohar Parrikar says Rahul Gandhi using his visit for political gains: The Goa chief minister asked the Congress chief not to use his visit to an ailing person for ‘political opportunism’.
- Finance ministry clarifies it will present an interim budget, not full budget, on February 1: Media reports suggesting that the Centre intends to present a full budget had sparked condemnation by the Opposition last week.
- Modi-led panel to meet on Friday to pick new CBI chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: Besides Modi and Congress leader Kharge, the committee comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
- Swine flu has already killed 169 this year, over 4,500 tested positive, shows data: Rajasthan had the most deaths – 72 – until January 27.
- Hindu Mahasabha leader shoots at Gandhi’s effigy, garlands Nathuram Godse’s statue: The national secretary of the Hindutva outfit distributed sweets after recreating the assassination of Gandhi.
- Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about Adityanath’s holy dip at Kumbh Mela ‘a religious slur’, says Smriti Irani: Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the Congress MP did not understand the Kumbh’s importance for Hindus.
- Toll in Brazil dam collapse rises to 84, over 270 still missing: Indigenous group Pataxo-Hahahae expressed fears about their future as the collapse has polluted a river it depends on for food and water
- Rahul Gandhi is Ravana and Priyanka Gandhi is Surpanakha, says BJP leader: Bairia legislator Surendra Narayan Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the deity Ram.
- Polar vortex hits cities in Midwest in the US, emergency declared in three states: At least 50 million people are likely to be affected as the ‘record arctic air mass’ will remain over central and easter US over the next few days.