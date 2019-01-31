The Ministry of Home Affairs may take action against former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma – who was removed from his post on January 10 – for defying a government order appointing him the chief of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, reports said on Thursday.

The ministry reportedly wrote to Verma on Wednesday, directing him to take up the assignment. Unidentified officials told NDTV that his resignation will not be accepted until the investigation against him is completed.

The former CBI director had first refused to take charge of the departments a day after being removed by the selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training Secretary C Chandramouli, Verma had said that he had already superannuated as on January 31, 2017, and was only serving as CBI director till January 31, 2019.

Verma has violated the service rules for all-India service officers, unidentified officials told PTI. He may have to face departmental action, which may include the suspension of pensionary benefits.