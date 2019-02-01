A prime minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee will meet on Friday evening to pick the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is part of the panel, had said on Wednesday that the meeting will take place at 6 pm.

The panel, which also includes Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had met on January 24, but the discussions had remained inconclusive. At that meeting, Kharge is believed to have sought details of the seniority and experience of around 80 Indian Police Service officers from four eligible batches, The Times of India reported.

The previous CBI director, Alok Verma, was removed by the committee on January 10, two days after being reinstated by the Supreme Court. Verma was first removed by the government in October 2018 amid infighting at the agency and allegations of corruption. He then challenged the government’s move in the top court.

M Nageswara Rao was soon after appointed the interim chief of the agency. This is currently under challenge in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday appointed four officers in the CBI, PTI reported. The government is believed to have taken into consideration the interim chief’s views for these appointments, according to unidentified officials.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a 2003-batch IPS officer from Assam Meghalaya cadre, and AT Durai Kumar, a 2004-batch IPS from Tamil Nadu cadre, have been appointed as deputy inspectors general. A 2008 batch IPS from Kerala cadre Putta Vimaladitya, and Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia, a 2009-batch IPS from Uttar Pradesh cadre have been appointed superintendents of police.