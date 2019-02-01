Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced full rebate on income tax for those with a taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh a year. He made the announcement while presenting the interim Budget 2019 of his government in Parliament.

Goyal also proposed a higher standard deduction for salaried individuals – Rs 50,000 instead of the current Rs 40,000.

Income tax slabs do not usually see major changes in an election year. Goyal, however, said “small taxpayers need certainty in their minds at the beginning of the year about their taxes”, and proposals for them “should not wait”.

Here is the part of Goyal’s speech in which he made proposals about the tax structure: