Businessman Robert Vadra on Friday moved a court in Delhi, seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, PTI reported. Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The plea is scheduled to be heard in a court in the Patiala House Courts complex on Saturday, ANI reported.

On January 11, the court granted his associate Manoj Arora interim protection from arrest in connection with the case until February 6.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that profits from “criminal acts” were used to fund the purchase of property at 12 Bryanston Square in London worth £1.9 million for Vadra. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The plea said the investigation was being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

The investigating agency told the court on January 19 that Arora was cooperating with the investigators, PTI reported. Arora has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance of implicating him in the case because of “political vendetta”. The Enforcement Directorate, however, has refuted the allegations.

In December, the agency had raided three properties owned by Vadra and his aides.