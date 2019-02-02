Hurriyat Conference chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Saturday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said Farooq was placed under house arrest as a security measure after separatists called for a complete shutdown in the state on Sunday.

The state police department deployed several personnel outside the separatist leader’s house. “Panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and cordon and search operations conducted even in Lal Chowk!” Farooq tweeted.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit three regions in the state on Sunday to lay foundation stones for several projects, PTI reported.

Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and CASO conducted even in Lal Chowk! Today morning I was put under #HouseArrest ! pic.twitter.com/zNsYmWCCrL — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) February 2, 2019

India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Islamabad’s envoy on Wednesday night to condemn a phone call between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. On Thursday, Pakistan had summoned India’s high commissioner in retaliation.