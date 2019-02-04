West Bengal: CBI moves Supreme Court, wants Kolkata police chief to assist in Saradha chit fund scam
Five CBI officials were detained for two hours after they reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s home on Sunday evening to question him.
The Central Bureau of Investigation will move the Supreme Court on Monday after a face-off with Kolkata Police officials on Sunday, ANI reported. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest to “save the Constitution” on Kolkata’s Esplanade.
The stand-off began after a CBI team reached the home of “missing” Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday evening to question him in connection with two Ponzi scams. Police officials detained five members of the team for around two hours, and central forces reached the state CBI headquarters in Kolkata. Banerjee called the CBI action a “coup” by the Centre and began her protest at 9 pm.
Hours before, Banerjee had extended support to Kumar and called him “one of the best in the world”.
Live updates
10.35 am: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar meets Mamata Banerjee at the venue of her sit-in protest, reports ANI.
10.32 am: The CBI moves the Supreme Court seeking directions to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the investigation in the Saradha chit fund case, reports ANI.
10.30 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says a discussion will be held with Opposition leaders in Delhi on Monday and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement, reports ANI. Naidu says his party MPs protest along with other Opposition leaders.
9.45 am: Mamata Banerjee says Opposition parties have signed a memorandum and it will be submitted to the Election Commission, reports ANI.
9.25 am: Here are the developments so far since Sunday morning.
- Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who had headed the special investigation team that looked into two chit fund scams, was summoned by the CBI on February 1. He has not been seen in public since then. The CBI, which took over the investigation in 2014, had sought documents and files from Kumar.
- On Sunday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support to Kumar, calling him “one of the best officers” and said he was on leave just for a day.
- On Sunday evening, a team of CBI officials arrived at Rajeev Kumar’s home in Kolkata to question him, but the city police detained them. The CBI team was let off after around two hours of questioning.
- Interim CBI Director M Nageswara Rao said there was evidence against Kumar and claimed he had been “instrumental” in causing destruction of evidence.
- Banerjee addressed a press conference and claimed that the CBI action was “political vendetta”.
- By 9 pm on Sunday, Banerjee had started a sit-in protest against the CBI’s move and accused Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of trying to organise a “coup” in the state.
- Several Opposition leaders have extended their support to Mamata Banerjee, claiming the Centre was using the CBI as a “political tool”.
- The CBI is now set to move the Supreme Court against the West Bengal Police on Monday.
- Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest in Kolkata on Monday morning, and called it a “satyagraha”. She said she would continue till the “country is saved”.
Read our explainer about the stand-off in Kolkata and the politics behind this.
8.56 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemns the CBI action in Kolkata. He says it is a “glaring example” of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are “destroying institutions”.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar says the CBI is being misused to “intimidate the opposition and settle political scores”.
8.52 am: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says the “use of the CBI as a political tool has crossed all limits as has the Modi government’s misuse of institutions”.
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti says it is “disheartening to see how institutions are being hijacked only to discredit political opponents”. “History stands testament to how JK has faced the wrath of central agencies,” she says.
8.50 am: Opposition leaders like MK Stalin, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, N Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Pawar have expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee.
“The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government,” says MK Stalin, chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
8.47 am: Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in protest in Kolkata enters the second day.
8.40 am: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena backs Banerjee. “We applaud and support the stand taken by Mamta Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the Central government,” says MNS chief Raj Thackeray. “The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena firmly stands behind her and the fight against this tyranny.”
8.37 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy extends support to Mamata Banerjee. “What happened in West Bengal is an attack on a state’s federal rights guaranteed by our constitution.”
8.33 am: CBI interim director Nageswara Rao says the agency will move the Supreme Court on Monday as the West Bengal Police is not cooperating.
8.28 am: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said the situation in West Bengal was similar to that of days during the Emergency. “The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had spoken to Banerjee and expressed solidarity.
8.25 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi extended his party’s support to Banerjee. “The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP,” he said. “The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces.”
8.22 am: Banerjee began a “Save the Constitution” protest in Kolkata on Sunday night. She accused the BJP of “torturing” West Bengal.
She said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was giving directions to the CBI on instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused Modi and BJP President Amit Shah of trying to organise a “coup” in the state.
8.15 am: On Sunday, the Kolkata Police detained a team of CBI officials who had arrived at Kumar’s residence to question him in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams. The CBI team was let off after around two hours of questioning.
Interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao said there was evidence against Kumar and claimed he had been “instrumental” in causing destruction of evidence.
8.12 am: The CBI has sought documents and files from Kumar. He, however, has not responded to to notices asking him to produce the documents.
8.10 am: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has not been seen in public since the CBI summoned him on February 1, headed a special investigation team that looked into the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams before the central agency took over in 2014 on the Supreme Court’s orders.
7.45 am: On Monday, Banerjee said she will continue the protest till the country and the Constitution are “saved”. She skipped meals and stayed awake the entire night on a makeshift dais, surrounded by a few senior ministers and party members.
“This is a satyagraha and I’ll continue till the country is saved,” she said.
7.40 am: Banerjee on Sunday received support from several Opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
7.30 am: Following the high-level face-off, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started a “dharna” in central Kolkata. She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah of trying to organise a coup in the state, and said the CBI action was politically vindictive. She also alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was giving directions to the CBI on instructions from Modi.
Banerjee backed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, claiming he was “among the best in the world”, and that the BJP, which rules at the Centre, was “spreading lies” about him. Banerjee said he is “working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently”.