The Bihar Police on Monday said they have arrested a man for posting an allegedly vulgar tweet about All India Congress Committee’s Uttar Pradesh (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reports said. Vadra is Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s sister.

The police said Yogi Sanjay Nath, a resident of Vinodpur, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by activist Shaheen Syed with Bihar’s cyber crime investigation unit. “We were directed to take action against Nath,” Katihar town Station House Officer Ranjan Kumar told IANS.

Comments against Vadra increased after her induction into the Opposition party’s leadership on January 23. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy, on January 27, had claimed that Vadra was “bipolar” and that she physically abused people.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev led several women to filed a police complaint against “derogatory comments” against Vadra in Delhi.

“We have filed a complaint at Parliament police station along with some evidences,” Dev said, according to PTI. “We know that the BJP and RSS are behind this but we want police to investigate and uncover the truth and to put accused persons behind bars.”

Dev said the Mahila Congress had asked party members to file a case against comments made about Vadra in every state across India.