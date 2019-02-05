Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called for action against state Congress leaders who allegedly sabotaged party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala’s campaign during the Jind bye-poll, The Tribune reported.

On Saturday, Surjewala attributed his loss to some party leaders who had “betrayed him”. However, he did not identify any leader when he made the accusations at a meeting in Kaithal. He said those who had tried to cut the roots of a big tree like the Congress in the bye-election should not forget that those who had tried something similar never returned to power.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Sejla demanded that Surjewala share the names of those he believes betrayed him, The Times of India reported.

Hooda also demanded that Surjewala release the names. “He should come out with the names of leaders he is referring to,” he told The Tribune on Monday.

BJP’s Krishan Lal Middha won the bye-poll, which was held on January 28. Jannayak Janata Party candidate Digvijay Chautala came second and Surjewala third.