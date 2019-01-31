Assembly polls: Congress wins in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh, BJP surges ahead in Haryana’s Jind
The election in Ramgarh was postponed last month, while the voting in Jind was for a bye-election.
Counting of votes cast for one seat of the Rajasthan Assembly and the bye-election for another in Haryana began on Thursday morning. The elections in Haryana’s Jind and Rajasthan’s Ramgarh were conducted on January 28.
Rajasthan had Assembly elections in 199 of its 200 seats in December. The polling in Ramgarh was postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh died of a cardiac arrest days before the elections. The Congress won 99 of 199 seats, and formed the government in the state. Ramgarh recorded a 78.9% voter turnout.
The bye-poll in Haryana is being seen as a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state. Jind recorded over 70% voter turnout in the election, which was necessitated after legislator Hari Chand Middha of the Indian National Lok Dal died in August.
Live updates
12.08 pm: In Jind, the BJP candidate is now ahead of Jannayak Janata Party candidate Digvijay Chautala by 5,737 votes. After the fifth round of counting, Krishan Middha has secured 21,052 votes, Digvijay Chautala 15,315 votes and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala 8,813 votes.
12 noon: Khan won 83,311 votes with a vote share of 44.77%, while Singh secured 71,053 votes with a vote share of 38.2%, according to Election Commission data.
11.50 am: Congress’ Safiya Khan has defeated BJP’s Sukhwant Singh by 12,228 votes in Ramgarh Assembly seat. This increases Congress’ tally in the Rajasthan Assembly to 100 out of 200 seats.
11.22 am: In Ramgarh, Congress candidate Saafiya Khan is leading by a margin of 9,724 votes at the end of the 19th round of counting, according to ANI. Khan led with 78,413 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sukhwant Singh is trailing with 68,689 votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate had 23,745 votes.
11 am: In Jind, Jannayak Janata Party candidate Digvijay Chautala is leading with 11,226 votes at the end of third round of counting, according to ANI. The BJP’s Krishna Midha is trailing with 9,350 votes, while Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala had 5,813 votes.
10.20 am: Election officials in Rajasthan have said the counting process will comprise 20 rounds, with ballots being counted before the votes on electronic voting machines, PTI reported.
“The Congress is going to win the seat,” Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot says. “People gave mandate to the party in the December 7 elections and the Ramgarh seat too will be won by us.”
9.55 am: Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan president Madan Lal Saini says the party hoped to win the election. “People have seen that the Congress government has failed to deliver on its promises,” Saini says. “It had promised to waive farmers loan in 10 days, but more than 40 days have passed and nothing has happened.”
9.30 am: As many as 21 candidates are in the fray for the bye-election in Jind. Randeep Singh Surjewala is in charge of the Congress party’s communications wing and the party’s sitting MLA from Haryana’s Kaithal seat, while the BJP has fielded Krishna Midha, the son of former legislator Hari Chand Midha.
The Ramgarh constituency poll is a contest among the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate is Jagat Singh, the son of former Union minister Natwar Singh. The Congress has fielded Shafia Zubair Khan, while the BJP’s nominee is Sukhwant Singh. Twenty candidates are vying for the seat.