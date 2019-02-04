The two women who became the first of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on January 2 have received death threats, PTI quoted police officials as saying on Sunday.

Civil servant Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini had offered prayers at the Ayyappa shrine after weeks of massive protests in the state against the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple. Traditionally, the temple has prohibited women in the age group of 10-50 from entering.

The temple had conducted a purification ritual soon after they offered prayers.

Unidentified police officials said the two women had received a letter saying they would be harmed for entering the shrine. The warden of the One Stop Centre, where Kanakadurga is staying, filed a complaint after she received the threatening letter.

Kanakadurga had moved to the shelter home after her mother-in-law allegedly assaulted her when she returned home. A few days later, she was thrown out of her house. She has been assigned a female sub-inspector for protection.

The police said they registered a case at Perinthalmanna police station in Malappuram district on January 31 under Sections 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and another section of the Kerala Police Act.

Bindu told Scroll.in on Monday that Sangh Parivar outfits have been threatening them ever since they came back from Sabarimala. “We are not scared by these threats,” she said. “I hope the police will arrest those who issued the death threats.”

The two women had moved the Supreme Court on January 17 seeking security and police protection. The court had ordered the Kerala government to provide the women round-the-clock security.