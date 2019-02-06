Activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail in connection with her arrest in the Elgar Parishad case, PTI reported. Justice NW Sambre may hear the case on February 18.

Bharadwaj’s lawyer Yug Chaudhary challenged a Pune court’s decision to reject her bail application in October 2018. Chaudhary said that the Pune court had relied on four letters that were submitted as incriminating evidence by the Pune Police, but they could not be accepted as admissible evidence under the Indian Evidence Act.

Bharadwaj was among 10 activists arrested by the Pune Police in June and August 2018 on the accusation of being involved in an event that preceded the violence between Dalits and Marathas at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. They are accused of masterminding the violence and of having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).