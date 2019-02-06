The big news: SC reserves its verdict on Sabarimala review petitions, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: West Bengal told to initiate disciplinary action against Kolkata police chief, and the ED questioned Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sabarimala temple board makes U-turn in SC, says it will respect verdict and let women enter shrine: The Supreme Court, which was hearing several review petitions against its September order, reserved judgement on Wednesday.
- Centre asks West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary action against Kolkata police chief: The Ministry of Home Affairs claimed Rajeev Kumar flouted rules by sitting on ‘dharna’ with Mamata Banerjee.
- Robert Vadra appears before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in money laundering case: His wife Priyanka Gandhi dropped him off at the agency’s office. The move is being interpreted as a signal to the BJP.
- Delhi court gives police until February 28 to get sanctions for prosecution in JNU ‘sedition’ case: The police told the court that the sanctions are still pending with the Delhi government.
- In a first, man gets death penalty for murder in Manipur: Yumkhaibam Rohit was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend. His accomplice was sentenced to life in prison.
- Arrested activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves Bombay High Court for bail in Bhima Koregaon case: Justice NW Sambre may hear the case on February 18.
- ‘Don’t take her seriously,’ says J&K governor after Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre and Army: The former chief minister and PDP leader had criticised the Centre and armed forces for lapses in punishing officials guilty of human rights violations.
- Political parties are ‘abusing’ WhatsApp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, says official: The messaging service’s communications head Carl Woog, however, did not name the parties.
- Supreme Court issues notice to lawyer Prashant Bhushan on contempt pleas against him: The court served the notice after considering the petitions filed by the Centre and Attorney General KK Venugopal.
- Cryptocurrency worth $137 million lost after start-up owner who had all the passwords dies suddenly: Canadian company QuadrigaCX has been granted protection from bankruptcy after losing the passwords.