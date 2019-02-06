A look at the headlines right now:

Sabarimala temple board makes U-turn in SC, says it will respect verdict and let women enter shrine: The Supreme Court, which was hearing several review petitions against its September order, reserved judgement on Wednesday.

Centre asks West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary action against Kolkata police chief: The Ministry of Home Affairs claimed Rajeev Kumar flouted rules by sitting on ‘dharna’ with Mamata Banerjee.

Robert Vadra appears before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in money laundering case: His wife Priyanka Gandhi dropped him off at the agency’s office. The move is being interpreted as a signal to the BJP.

Delhi court gives police until February 28 to get sanctions for prosecution in JNU ‘sedition’ case: The police told the court that the sanctions are still pending with the Delhi government.

In a first, man gets death penalty for murder in Manipur: Yumkhaibam Rohit was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend. His accomplice was sentenced to life in prison.

Arrested activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves Bombay High Court for bail in Bhima Koregaon case: Justice NW Sambre may hear the case on February 18. ‘Don’t take her seriously,’ says J&K governor after Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre and Army: The former chief minister and PDP leader had criticised the Centre and armed forces for lapses in punishing officials guilty of human rights violations.

Political parties are ‘abusing’ WhatsApp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, says official: The messaging service’s communications head Carl Woog, however, did not name the parties.

Supreme Court issues notice to lawyer Prashant Bhushan on contempt pleas against him: The court served the notice after considering the petitions filed by the Centre and Attorney General KK Venugopal.

Cryptocurrency worth $137 million lost after start-up owner who had all the passwords dies suddenly: Canadian company QuadrigaCX has been granted protection from bankruptcy after losing the passwords.