Robert Vadra questioned for five hours by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Opposition will complain to the Election Commission against Vadra’s questioning. Centre curtails tenure of two senior CBI officers: One of them, Anish Prasad, was reportedly at the centre of the row between former agency chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana. Political parties are ‘abusing’ WhatsApp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, official tells Reuters: The messaging service’s communications head Carl Woog, however, did not name the parties. Sabarimala temple board makes U-turn in SC, says it will respect verdict and let women enter shrine: The Supreme Court, which was hearing several review petitions against its September order, reserved judgement on Wednesday. ‘No change in configuration of jets under new deal,’ Nirmala Sitharaman tells Rajya Sabha: This contradicts Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in the Lok Sabha on January 2 that the price differential in the two deals was due to weaponisation. Muzaffarnagar court convicts seven people for committing murders that led to 2013 riots: At least 62 people were killed and thousands lost their homes in the riots. Modi government invites applications for post of chairperson, members of Lokpal: The last date for filing applications is February 22. Donald Trump names loyalist and World Bank critic, David Malpass, to lead the global body: The nomination is subject to a vote by the executive board of the World Bank. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar booked in Rajasthan for controversial comments on TV show: Jodhpur resident DR Meghwal had approached the court seeking an order for the police to register a case against the trio. In a first, man gets death penalty for murder in Manipur: Yumkhaibam Rohit was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend. His accomplice was sentenced to life in prison.