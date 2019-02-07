The big news: Robert Vadra questioned for 5 hours in money laundering case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre curtailed the tenure of two CBI officers, and a WhatsApp official said parties were misusing the app ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Robert Vadra questioned for five hours by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Opposition will complain to the Election Commission against Vadra’s questioning.
- Centre curtails tenure of two senior CBI officers: One of them, Anish Prasad, was reportedly at the centre of the row between former agency chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.
- Political parties are ‘abusing’ WhatsApp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, official tells Reuters: The messaging service’s communications head Carl Woog, however, did not name the parties.
- Sabarimala temple board makes U-turn in SC, says it will respect verdict and let women enter shrine: The Supreme Court, which was hearing several review petitions against its September order, reserved judgement on Wednesday.
- ‘No change in configuration of jets under new deal,’ Nirmala Sitharaman tells Rajya Sabha: This contradicts Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in the Lok Sabha on January 2 that the price differential in the two deals was due to weaponisation.
- Muzaffarnagar court convicts seven people for committing murders that led to 2013 riots: At least 62 people were killed and thousands lost their homes in the riots.
- Modi government invites applications for post of chairperson, members of Lokpal: The last date for filing applications is February 22.
- Donald Trump names loyalist and World Bank critic, David Malpass, to lead the global body: The nomination is subject to a vote by the executive board of the World Bank.
- Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar booked in Rajasthan for controversial comments on TV show: Jodhpur resident DR Meghwal had approached the court seeking an order for the police to register a case against the trio.
- In a first, man gets death penalty for murder in Manipur: Yumkhaibam Rohit was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend. His accomplice was sentenced to life in prison.