The Centre on Wednesday curtailed the tenure of two senior officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Anish Prasad and Abhay Singh, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, reported PTI.

The order comes two days after Rishi Kumar Shukla took charge of the agency on Monday.

Prasad, a 2003 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Tripura cadre, was reportedly at the centre of a row between former agency chief Alok Verma and second-in-command Rakesh Asthana. Prasad had earlier worked as the deputy inspector general with special unit 1, which is the CBI’s intelligence wing and is associated with conducting electronic surveillance and snooping.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet repatriated Prasad to his parent cadre of Tripura more than a year before his tenure at the Centre ends.

Prasad was among 14 officers transferred on October 24 after the Centre sent Verma and Asthana on leave.

The Centre also curtailed the tenure of Deputy Inspector General Abhay Singh and put him at the disposal of the Home Ministry, which will now decide another deputation for him, reported The Indian Express.

CBI joint director Praveen Sinha, who was looking into the probe in coal scam cases, has been elevated as additional director, while Amit Kumar, who held charge of the policy division, has been elevated as joint director in the agency, the order said.