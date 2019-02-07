The Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh allocated Rs 447 crore for cow shelters on Thursday. Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, who presented the state budget for the 2019-’20 financial year, also earmarked Rs 459 crore for the modernisation of madrasas, The Indian Express reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government allocated Rs 247 crore for maintenance and construction of cow shelters in rural areas. Another Rs 200 crore was set aside for the Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas.

On January 1, the state cabinet approved a plan to set up temporary cattle shelter facilities in urban and rural areas for stray cows, and impose a “cow welfare cess” for the maintenance of these facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh budget, at an outlay of Rs 4.79 lakh crore, is 12% higher than the budget for 2018-’19.

The government allocated Rs 204 crore for modernisation of the police force, Rs 700 crore for the construction of 36 police stations, a similar amount for the construction of residential buildings for the police, and Rs 400 crore for building police lines in newly created districts.

The budget also set aside Rs 200 crore for construction of residential and non-residential buildings in 57 fire stations across the state. The finance minister said the government expects a deficit of Rs 9,016 crore in 2019-’20, PTI reported.

Agarwal also announced the Kanya Sumangala Yojana – a scheme to “improve health and educational standards of girls, brighten their future and bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women”. The scheme is expected tocost Rs 1,200 crore.