The big news: BJP, Congress trade barbs over PMO’s ‘interference’ in Rafale, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi claimed Mamata Banerjee was shielding people involved in scams, and the SC refused to stay the upper class quota law.
- Defence ministry objected to parallel talks held by PMO in Rafale deal in 2015, says report: Nirmala Sitharaman said the PMO checking up on a ministry cannot be called interference and claimed the report was ‘flogging a dead horse’, while Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi lied to the country, and former defence minister AK Antony claimed it was a shocking revelation. The Parliament was also adjourned amid protests over the report.
- Mamata Banerjee is shielding those involved in chit fund scams, PM Modi claims at rally in West Bengal: The chief minister claimed the prime minister was the ‘master of corruption’.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay law providing quota for poor people among the upper castes, asks Centre to respond to petition: On January 25, the court had said it would start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the law in four weeks.
- Jammu and Kashmir government orders creation of separate division for Ladakh: Omar Abdullah said Chenab valley and Pir Panjal regions will also get the status if his party is elected in 2019 Assembly elections.
- Twitter says it doesn’t enforce policies based on political ideology after being accused of bias: Facebook, meanwhile, announced that Political ads will carry disclaimers by advertisers ahead of elections in India.
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses tabloid of blackmailing him with his private photos: He claimed that the publication wanted him to publicly claim that its coverage was not politically motivated.
- Madhya Pradesh Police book two more people under NSA for allegedly transporting cows illegally: A court in Agar Malwa district sent the accused to a jail in Ujjain.
- Rescue team recovers bodies of seven people trapped in J&K avalanche: Three people were rescued.
- Clothing giant Gucci apologises after backlash over ‘blackface sweater’: The luxury fashion brand pulled the jumper from sale, saying it was a ‘powerful learning moment for the team’.
- Arun Jaitley calls Congress promise to scrap triple talaq legislation a ‘retrograde step’: Jaitley said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had made a ‘monumental mistake’ by overturning the Shah Bano judgement.