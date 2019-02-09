American federal agents on Friday booked a man arrested at the JFK Airport in New York the night before for trying to fly to Pakistan to join the Lashkar-e-Taiba, CBS News reported. Laskar-e-Taiba has carried out numerous attacks, including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.

Surveillance footage showed Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raiding the apartment of 29-year-old Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion early on Friday morning. According to the New York Post, Encarnacion was caught with the help of an undercover FBI agent. He reportedly told the agent that he hates Hindus and wants to execute and shoot people. Documents submitted by the FBI in a federal court in Manhattan show that Encarnacion said he wanted to attack the United States too.

Encarnacion is facing two charges – attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist group. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.