Five suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, PTI quoted Army officials as saying. The gunfight started after the militants opened fire on a search team of security forces in Kellem village in the morning, said an unidentified official.

The security forces recovered weapons and war-like stores from the encounter site. The identities of the militants, as well as their group affiliation, is yet to be ascertained.

#UPDATE on Kulgam encounter: Bodies of the 5 terrorists killed, have been recovered; identity yet to be ascertained. Heavy stone pelting is on; 4 CRPF personnel sustained injuries. Search operation continues. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/Y9tUAg6Pwu — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

Protestors threw stones at security forces near the encounter site, who fired pellets and tear gas in retaliation, Greater Kashmir reported. Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in the clashes. The official added that security forces were trying to restore order in the area.

An unidentified official of the health department said that 12 persons were injured in the clashes, and 10 of them were hit by pellets.

Internet services were have been suspended in the district.

Last week, a militant was killed in Pulwama district following a gunfight with security forces.