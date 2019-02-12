Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday applied for anticipatory bail in a case filed after the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, ANI reported. Roy filed his bail plea in a Calcutta High Court division bench a day after he was booked along with three others.

The legislator from Krishnagunj in West Bengal’s Nadia district was attending a Saraswati Puja function in Phulbari when he was killed, The Indian Express reported. The prime assailant, identified as Abhijit Pundari, is absconding, according to the police. The two other accused – Kartik Mondal and Sujit Mondal – are believed to have links to the saffron party.

The case is likely to be heard later this week. “In the entire state of West Bengal, when anybody is killed by their own people or by other miscreants, the TMC government tries to implicate leaders and workers of BJP,” Roy told ANI. “[West Bengal Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being levelled against the BJP for this murder.”

Trinamool’s Nadia chief Gourishankar Dutta has accused the BJP. Roy joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in 2017.

BJP state President Dilip Ghosh has denied the allegation and claimed that Biswas was victim of a factional fight in the ruling party. Ghosh has asked for a CBI investigation, saying his party does not have faith in the state police.

The BJP has reportedly made significant inroads into Nadia, which borders Bangladesh, in recent times.

On February 10, Roy had tweeted his condolences to Biswas’ family. “I demand a neutral investigation into such a heinous crime,” Roy tweeted. “I also believe that no one from the BJP is involved in this crime caused by TMC infighting. They are desperately trying to frame BJP workers on false charges.”