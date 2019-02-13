The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Tuesday appointed retired Indian Police Service officer Rina Mitra the principal internal security advisor to the state, NDTV reported. Mitra had earlier failed to become the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, as she retired one day before the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met.

A notification by the Home and Hill Affairs Department of the West Bengal government said that the terms and conditions of Mitra’s service will be notified later in a separate order. However, an unidentified government official told The Telegraph that Mitra will probably report directly to Chief Minister Banerjee.

“I am yet to receive the order,” the 1983-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer said when contacted. “So, I am not aware of the responsibilities yet. But I think it will be related to internal security. Once I receive the order, I will take over the responsibilities within the next few days.”

On February 5, Mitra wrote a column in The Telegraph, saying that breaking the “glass ceiling” was her biggest challenge close to the end of her career. “I did qualify on all parameters to be considered for selection to head the premier investigating body of the country, the CBI,” she said. “As per the rules and convention of appointment to the post, I was indeed the senior-most officer fulfilling all the four essential criteria, including experience in CBI and anti-corruption. However, an easily avoidable delay of just one day in the selection process ensured that I was bumped out of the race and no longer in contention.”