Congress President Rahul Gandhi has given his sister and the party’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the charge of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in the states. The party leader for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of the remaining 39 parliamentary segments.

The key constituencies that will be under Priyanka Gandhi’s purview are Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Phulpur, Allahabad, Barabanki, and Kushinagar. Rae Bareli and Amethi are the Lok Sabha constituencies of United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Scindia will be in charge of party affairs in the key constituencies of Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Pilibhit, Dhaurahra, Kanpur, and Farrukhabad.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Distribution of Lok Sabha Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh among the AICC General Secretary UP East @priyankagandhi and AICC General Secretary UP West @JM_Scindia. pic.twitter.com/JQcbBjTwNa — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 12, 2019

The Congress announced the decision a day after Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Scindia participated in a massive roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had promised a “new future” for the people of Uttar Pradesh. “I am coming tomorrow [Monday] to Lucknow to meet all of you,” she said in an audio message on the party’s Shakti app. “I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders – my young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard.”

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia were appointed to the posts last month. On February 8, Rahul Gandhi told them “not to expect miracles in two months” and to not “feel any pressure”. He asked them to focus on the 2022 Assembly elections.