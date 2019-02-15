Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday wrote to Union minister Nitin Gadkari after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy continued to protest outside her residence for the second day. Narayanasamy organised the dharna to protest against Bedi’s “negative stand” against his government.

Bedi also left for Chennai on Thursday to fly to New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. She will return to Puducherry on February 20.

Narayanasamy has demanded that Bedi give her approval to 39 government proposals. “It is an obstruction by Kiran Bedi on the instruction of [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi,” he told NDTV. “This is a conspiracy hatched by the prime minister using Kiran Bedi to create day-to-day problems for our government.”

In response, Bedi said the chief minister wrote to her on February 7 about some 36 problems, of which some “didn’t exist”. “Yesterday, he sat on a dharna,” she said. “The letter did not say he will protest if he does not receive a reply by February 13.”

But Narayanasamy claimed that he will not end the dharna until Bedi responds to his letter. However, the lieutenant governor said she wrote to the chief minister on Wednesday, telling him she would meet him on February 21 after returning from Delhi.

One of the contentious matters is a helmet rule for motorists. On February 10, Bedi herself took to the streets and instructed people to wear helmets. Around 30,000 people have been booked since February 11 for riding motorcycles without helmets. Narayanasamy, however, wants the rule to be implemented in a phased manner.

On Thursday, Bedi wrote to Gadkari to seek his intervention to “prevent politics in road safety, to save any further loss of life on roads being caused by lack of political will”.

However, Narayanasamy told The Indian Express that the helmet rule is a side matter. “She is diverting issues and talking about the helmet rule,” he said of Bedi. “She has blocked so many crucial files that affects the people and welfare schemes. Out of my 39-charter letter, at least 13 demands are about her blockade of key welfare schemes.”