Several states on Friday announced compensation for the families of security forces personnel who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in Lethpora. The Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the second most deadly attack in the history of the paramilitary force.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Ashwini Kumar Kachhi, a soldier from the state who was killed in the attack. Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid tribute to him and said: “The martyr’s family will receive Rs 1 crore in compensation, a house, and one family member will be offered a government job.”

The Uttar Pradesh government announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the 12 jawans from the state who were killed in the attack. The state also announced that one member from each deceased soldier’s family will be granted a government job, PTI reported. A government official said that orders have been issued to ensure that the jawans’ last rites are performed with full state honours.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of two jawans from the state killed in Thursday’s attack, ANI reported.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family of deceased CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng and a government job to a family member, PTI reported. “Pakistan has been fighting a proxy terror war for over 50 years now,” Das said. “India has taken a pledge to fight till we win. Our Army is ready to face any situation.”

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh, according to ANI.

The soldiers’ bodies will be flown to their homes on Friday afternoon, a Union Home Ministry official said. However, it has proved difficult to identify some of those murdered due to their injuries.

Also read: