A group of protestors blocked railway tracks at Nalasopara station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday in protest against Thursday’s attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, PTI reported.

Unidentified officials said that the protestors occupied the tracks around 8.20 am, affecting train services on the route. The tracks were cleared around afternoon and trains were running up to Virar and beyond, Western Railway tweeted. According to ANI, the police baton charged the protestors to remove them from the site of the protest.

Tracks at Nallasopara have been cleared of the protesters & trains are now running up to Virar & beyond. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 16, 2019

The protestors raised slogans against Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed militants who carried out the attack, The Times of India reported. The attack has drawn international condemnation and ratcheted up tension between India and Pakistan.