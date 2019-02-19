Pakistani journalist Sehyr Mirza on Tuesday posted a photo of herself on Facebook holding a poster condemning the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 and asked fellow citizens to join in a social media #AntiHateChallenge to criticise the tragedy that killed 40 jawans of India’s Central Reserve Police Force.

“I won’t trade humanity for patriotism,” she wrote.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by an operative of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, whose founder Masood Azhar lives in Pakistan.

“We’re deeply disturbed over the tragic terror attack that claimed innocent lives in India,” Mirza said in a post on the Facebook group Aman Ki Asha. “In such testing times, we need more sane voices to speak out against war and terrorism. We have initiated this #AntiHateChallenge to not only condemn the attack but also express solidarity with our Indian friends. Requesting Pakistani fellows, who share our feelings to please, join in.”

Mirza also spoke out against war, saying the blood of humankind is shed irrespective of whether Indians or Pakistanis are killed. “Whether wars be waged in the east or west, it is the murder of world peace,” she wrote. “Today it will rain fire and blood, Tomorrow, hunger and scarcity.”

Several other Pakistanis subsequently posted photographs of themselves carrying similar banners condemning the attack.

Credit: Aman Ki Asha/Facebook

