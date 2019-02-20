The Vande Bharat Express was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, PTI reported, adding that this was the third time in two months.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said some miscreants pelted stones at the train near Tundla in UP’s Firozabad district. No one was injured, he added.

Hours later, the train hit a motorcycle near Allahabad. “The train hit a motorcycle, which was abandoned by its owner on the tracks as he saw the train approaching while illegally trespassing on the tracks,” the spokesperson said. “While the vehicle has completely been damaged, the Vande Bharat Express suffered none.”

The Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously-manufactured semi-high speed engine-less train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the train from the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. The train, made indigenously at a cost of around Rs 97 crore, has been plagued by issues since its trial runs commenced in November last year. It had suffered damage to its window panes when stones were hurled on it on two occasions previously

India’s fastest train had broken down during its first return journey from Varanasi on Saturday, a day after Modi flagged it off from New Delhi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was among those leaders who had criticised the government after the incident.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “mockery” of the Vande Bharat Express by Opposition leaders was an “insult” to engineers and technicians who were involved in the project.