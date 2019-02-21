Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan to present its final arguments at ICJ today
India on Wednesday claimed that Jadhav had become a pawn in Pakistan’s tool to divert international scrutiny from itself.
Pakistan will deliver its final arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice at The Hague on Thursday evening, the fourth day of the hearings. The hearings are being held under the presidency of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.
Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan after being charged with spying for India in 2016. India had moved the international court against the death sentence in May 2017, after which his execution was stayed.
On Monday, the first day of the hearings, India had sought Jadhav’s release from a Pakistani prison. On Tuesday, Pakistan presented its arguments and claimed India was seeking relief for a terrorist, and urged the court to dismiss the case. India on Wednesday claimed that Jadhav had become a pawn in Pakistan’s tool to divert international scrutiny from itself.
Live updates
9.07 pm: Qureshi adds that India failed to come up with any argument, and only criticised Pakistan and engaged in rhetoric.
9.05 pm: India used its time in oral pleadings on Wednesday to “deflect, distract and evade” in the hope that it can shift the spotlight away from its own unlawful and abusive conduct, says Pakistan’s counsel Khawar Qureshi.
9 pm: The hearing begins at the International Court of Justice. The hearings are being held under the presidency of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.
8.45 pm: Arguing India’s case on Monday, counsel Harish Salve had said Pakistan has no substantive defence in the matter and that the country has violated the Vienna Convention. He demanded that Jadhav’s continued custody without consular access be declared unlawful.
Salve claimed that Jadhav had not been given a lawyer and his purported confession appeared to be coaxed. He sought Jadhav’s release and the annulment of his conviction.
8.40 pm: Last week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said: “Whatever we have to do, we will do at the court.”
8.35 pm: Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan after being charged with spying for India in 2016. After Jadhav was sentenced to death, India moved the International Court of Justice against the verdict in May 2017. The court stayed his execution, but a final verdict is pending. In October last year, the International Court of Justice had said it will hold hearingsfrom February 18 to February 21 in the Peace Palace at The Hague in the Netherlands, the seat of the court.