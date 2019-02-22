A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UNSC condemns Pulwama attack, says need to hold perpetrators accountable: The UN Security Council named Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad and called the attack heinous and cowardly.
  2. India is breaking law to suit its purpose, Pakistan tells ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The International Court of Justice has retired for deliberations. It has not yet announced a date to declare its verdict.
  3. Former Army officer, who oversaw ‘surgical strikes’, to head Congress panel on national securityThe Opposition party said retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda will lead a task force that will study ways to protect the border better. 
  4. Imran Khan tells Pakistan to ‘respond decisively’ to any aggression by India: The country’s top security body on Thursday announced that Pakistan was ‘not involved in any way’ in the Pulwama attack.
  5. Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity group Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation: The country’s National Security Team took the decision at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  6. Centre grants Assam Rifles power to arrest and search without a warrant in 5 northeastern states: The paramilitary force conducts counter-insurgency operations in the North East and guards the India-Myanmar border.
  7. Pune police file supplementary chargesheet against five activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The chargesheet named activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and banned CPI (Maoist) leader Ganapathy. 
  8. NHRC condemns killing of Pakistani inmate in jail, issues notices to Rajasthan authorities: The commission also directed authorities to investigate Islamabad’s claims that the prisoner was killed in retaliation after the Pulwama attack.
  9. After Yuva Sena members beat up Kashmiri students, Aaditya Thackeray promises action: The NHRC issued notices to the Centre and three states over alleged attacks on Kashmiris.
  10. EPFO hikes interest rate from 8.55% to 8.65%, says Union minister Santosh Gangwar: The proposal by the Central Board of Trustees requires approval from the Finance ministry.  