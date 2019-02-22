The big news: UN Security Council condemns Pulwama attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ICJ is deliberating Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict, and Army officer part of the ‘surgical strikes’ will oversee a Congress panel on security.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UNSC condemns Pulwama attack, says need to hold perpetrators accountable: The UN Security Council named Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad and called the attack heinous and cowardly.
- India is breaking law to suit its purpose, Pakistan tells ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The International Court of Justice has retired for deliberations. It has not yet announced a date to declare its verdict.
- Former Army officer, who oversaw ‘surgical strikes’, to head Congress panel on national security: The Opposition party said retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda will lead a task force that will study ways to protect the border better.
- Imran Khan tells Pakistan to ‘respond decisively’ to any aggression by India: The country’s top security body on Thursday announced that Pakistan was ‘not involved in any way’ in the Pulwama attack.
- Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity group Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation: The country’s National Security Team took the decision at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- Centre grants Assam Rifles power to arrest and search without a warrant in 5 northeastern states: The paramilitary force conducts counter-insurgency operations in the North East and guards the India-Myanmar border.
- Pune police file supplementary chargesheet against five activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The chargesheet named activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and banned CPI (Maoist) leader Ganapathy.
- NHRC condemns killing of Pakistani inmate in jail, issues notices to Rajasthan authorities: The commission also directed authorities to investigate Islamabad’s claims that the prisoner was killed in retaliation after the Pulwama attack.
- After Yuva Sena members beat up Kashmiri students, Aaditya Thackeray promises action: The NHRC issued notices to the Centre and three states over alleged attacks on Kashmiris.
- EPFO hikes interest rate from 8.55% to 8.65%, says Union minister Santosh Gangwar: The proposal by the Central Board of Trustees requires approval from the Finance ministry.