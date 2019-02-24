A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi launches income support scheme to benefit 12 crore farmers: The scheme, announced in the Interim Budget on February 1, will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-’20.
  2. J&K: Police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: A hundred companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Srinagar on Saturday.
  3. Nine arrested by Bengaluru Police in connection with Karachi Bakery harassment: The men claimed they were social workers.
  4. Pakistan does volte face on seizing Jaish headquarters, now claims it is a seminary: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who earlier made the claim, clarified that the Punjab government had taken control of a seminary and mosque.
  5. Draft e-commerce policy says data is a national asset, compares it to mine of natural resources: The draft policy has proposed to regulate cross-border data flow and the setting up of a data authority.
  6. Flying ballast damages driver’s windscreen, windows of Vande Bharat Express coaches: Northern Railway said ballast hit the Vande Bharat Express when a train on the adjoining line ran over cattle.
  7. Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 80, nearly 200 fall ill: Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for forensic investigation.
  8. Rahul Gandhi asks Chhattisgarh CM to file plea against SC order on eviction of forest-dwellers: The Supreme Court had ordered the eviction of around 10 lakh families whose claims over forest land were rejected.
  9. Pakistani MP meets Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj, offers to mediate between countries: Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said he had assured the Indian leaders that Islamabad was not involved in the February 14 attack in Pulwama.
  10. Modi says the country is in grief, pays tribute to armed forces in Mann Ki Baat radio show: The prime minister said the National War Memorial will be inaugurated near India Gate on February 25.