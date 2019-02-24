The big news: Narendra Modi launches Rs 75,000-crore farmer income scheme, and 9 other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi launches income support scheme to benefit 12 crore farmers: The scheme, announced in the Interim Budget on February 1, will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-’20.
- J&K: Police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: A hundred companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Srinagar on Saturday.
- Nine arrested by Bengaluru Police in connection with Karachi Bakery harassment: The men claimed they were social workers.
- Pakistan does volte face on seizing Jaish headquarters, now claims it is a seminary: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who earlier made the claim, clarified that the Punjab government had taken control of a seminary and mosque.
- Draft e-commerce policy says data is a national asset, compares it to mine of natural resources: The draft policy has proposed to regulate cross-border data flow and the setting up of a data authority.
- Flying ballast damages driver’s windscreen, windows of Vande Bharat Express coaches: Northern Railway said ballast hit the Vande Bharat Express when a train on the adjoining line ran over cattle.
- Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 80, nearly 200 fall ill: Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for forensic investigation.
- Rahul Gandhi asks Chhattisgarh CM to file plea against SC order on eviction of forest-dwellers: The Supreme Court had ordered the eviction of around 10 lakh families whose claims over forest land were rejected.
- Pakistani MP meets Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj, offers to mediate between countries: Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said he had assured the Indian leaders that Islamabad was not involved in the February 14 attack in Pulwama.
- Modi says the country is in grief, pays tribute to armed forces in Mann Ki Baat radio show: The prime minister said the National War Memorial will be inaugurated near India Gate on February 25.