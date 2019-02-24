The big news: Police officer killed in gunfight with militants in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: GST Council reduced tax on under-construction residential properties, and Arunachal put the matter of permanent resident certificate on hold.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three suspected militants, police officer and Army jawan killed in gunfight in Kulgam: The militants are said to be members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.
- GST Council reduces tax rate on under-construction residential properties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a decision on revising tax rates on lotteries will be taken at another council meeting.
- Arunachal Pradesh government decides to take no further action on permanent residents matter after protests: A mob burned down the deputy CM’s home in Itanagar. The protests were against the state’s move to provide permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities.
- Protests break out in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, after kidnapped twins are found dead in a river: Six people have been arrested.
- Narendra Modi launches income support scheme to benefit 12 crore farmers: The scheme, announced in the Interim Budget on February 1, will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-’20.
- J&K police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: There was a shutdown in parts of the Valley. Governor Satya Pal Malik asked people not to believe in rumours, and said additional forces were deployed only for elections.
- Nine arrested by Bengaluru Police in connection with Karachi Bakery harassment: The men claimed they were social workers.
- Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 124, over 300 in hospital: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the toll and the number of people admitted to medical facilities is ‘changing minute to minute’.
- Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to the US is its first-ever woman envoy: Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud is the daughter of a former envoy to the United States.
- Pakistani MP meets Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj, offers to mediate between countries: Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said he had assured the Indian leaders that Islamabad was not involved in the February 14 attack in Pulwama.