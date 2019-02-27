Indian share markets rose sharply early on Wednesday, recovering from the losses of the previous day after the Air Force struck a terror camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At 10.58 am, the BSE Sensex was up 382.74 points at 36,356.45, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was at 10,935.20, higher by 99.9 points. The gains came on the back of fresh inflows of foreign capital, PTI reported.

The Sensex had closed 240 points lower on Tuesday after the air strikes. It had cracked 500 points soon after the strikes.

Asian markets gained ahead of the second summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam. The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.

The top gainers on the Sensex on Wednesday were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank. Stocks of only four companies – Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank – declined.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Sun Pharmaceuticals, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTechCement and Bajaj Auto. The top losers were Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kotak Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

The Indian rupee was trading eight paise up at 70.98 against the United States dollar at 10.36 am.