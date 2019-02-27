A helicopter carrying Nepal’s tourism minister and five other people crashed in Pathibhara in Nepal’s Taplejung district on Wednesday afternoon, reported Kathmandu Post. The Civil Aviation Authority said all six people on board the chopper died in the crash, according to ANI.

Inspector General of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal told Kathmandu Post that the Air Dynasty helicopter was carrying Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Rabindra Adhikari, Ang Tsering Sherpa, an aviation and hospitality entrepreneur, and Yubaraj Dahal, personal aide to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Home Secretary Prem Kumar Rai told the House Committee on Wednesday that the team had gone for a feasibility study of an airstrip in Chuhandanda in Tehrathum district. The chopper crashed as the minister and his team were returning to Kathmandu after visiting a temple.

Rai said Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Birendra Prasad Shrestha, and security personnel Arjun Kumar Ghimire were on board. The helicopter was flown by Captain Prabhakar KC.

Local residents in Pathibara area informed police about a fire at the crash site.

