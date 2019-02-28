The Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Narendra Modi for holding campaign rallies at a time when the country was hoping for the safe return of the Indian Air Force pilot who is currently in the custody of Pakistan’s armed forces.

India and Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that they had shot down each others’ fighter jets, a day after the Indian Air Force had struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India said Pakistan had attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and confirmed that a pilot of its Air Force was missing in action after the operation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has demanded the safe return of Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was arrested on Wednesday by the Pakistan Air Force.

Modi is expected to address nearly one crore people through a video conference on Thursday. The event, dubbed the “world’s largest” by the BJP, is part of the saffron party’s political campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Modi was only “desperate for re-election”. “Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. [conference] record,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes,” the Congress tweeted. “We stand with our soldiers and will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy.”

Also read: BJP and Modi stick to political schedule, despite war fears and a captured Indian pilot

Glaring case of misplaced priorities!



132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election.



Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today.



Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record! pic.twitter.com/ulIMzA35Xv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2019

It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2019

Even as the reports of Pakistani incursion came on Wednesday morning, Modi had attended the National Youth Parliament Festival where he launched the Khelo India app. Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a security meeting in New Delhi, at a time when both India and Pakistan announced the closure of airports. But then Singh left New Delhi for Chhattisgarh, where he addressed a BJP rally, telling party workers to work hard in the upcoming elections.

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Congress Working Committee’s meeting, to be held on Thursday, was postponed. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were expected to attend the meeting as well as address the Jan Sankalp rally in Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, 21 Opposition parties had issued a joint statement condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh had on Wednesday questioned the BJP’s timing for the mega-video conference. “The entire Opposition is concerned over national security,” Singh had tweeted. “Arvind Kejriwal postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. Congress cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. Modi ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also criticised the prime minister for his booth connect programme. “At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments,” she tweeted.

Indian forces foiled Pakistani attack yesterday it is a matter of big relief but an IAF pilot is under Pak custody is a matter of great concern. India should try to do its best at all levels to ensure safe return of the pilot only then the country will feel relief. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 28, 2019

At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Nrendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 28, 2019

Also read:

1) Capture of IAF pilot: Here’s how Pakistan must treat him under the Geneva conventions

2) Five questions Pakistan needs to answer after the air strikes (and four that India still hasn’t)

3) ‘Don’t politicise this’: How people from across India reacted to the IAF strike on Pakistan

