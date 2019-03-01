Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed his wish to receive captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Vartaman at the Attari border in Amritsar district. Pakistan will release him on Friday.

In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh wrote: “I’m touring the border areas of Punjab & [and] I’m presently in Amritsar. Came to know that [the Pakistan government] has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA [National Defence Academy] as I am.”

Singh visited some border villages on Thursday and met Border Security Forces personnel in Tarn Taran. “Punjab is prepared to do whatever may be needed in service to the country & [and] I have assured them of all possible help from our side,” he said in another tweet. He also met the family of a CRPF soldier who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Tensions have been high between India and Pakistan since the Pulwama attack. On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will release Vartaman, who was captured on Wednesday after his MiG 21 fighter jet was shot down after both countries engaged in aerial skirmishes.

The skirmishes came a day after the Indian Air Force struck a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Tuesday morning. India called the operation a “non-military, counter-terror preemptive action”, and said it had eliminated “a large number” of terror operatives.

The next day, Pakistan used an F-16 aircraft to drop bombs on Indian military installations, though Islamabad claimed that it had struck “non-military” targets across the Line of Control in a show of its capability, and had shot down two Indian aircraft that tried to respond. India had also shot down a Pakistani jet.

