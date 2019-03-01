A look at the headlines right now:

IAF pilot Abhinandan walks into India via Wagah border after being released by Pakistan: The Islamabad High Court rejected a petition challenging Pakistan’s decision to release the Indian Air Force pilot. Five security personnel, a civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, say officials: A civilian was reportedly killed in the clashes that followed the encounter. ‘Some parties, guided by Modi-hatred, have started hating India,’ says PM after cross-border tension: Congres President Rahul Gandhi claimed PM Modi is ‘unable to set PR exercise aside for even five minutes’. Terrorism driven by distortion of religion, says Sushma Swaraj at OIC meeting; Pakistan absent: The minister said the war against terrorism cannot be fought only through military and diplomatic means. Lok Sabha polls will be held on time, says Election Commission amid India-Pakistan tensions: Arora defended electronic voting machines, saying they were made by ‘highly secure companies’. Parties lash out at Centre on decision to ban on Jamaat-e-Islami: Meanwhile, the National Conference and PDP said they will move court against Centre’s decision to extend two amendments to J&K. North Korea promises talks with US after both countries fail to reach deal at Hanoi summit: Talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un abruptly came to an end on Thursday following disagreements over lifting of sanctions. Pakistan partially resumes flight operations after airspace was closed for two days: The airports at Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta partially resumed operations, but five others will remain closed till March 4. GST collection drops to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January: The revenue in February grew 13.12% compared to the same month in 2018. Centre approves NIA’s proposal to set up research cell on Islamic State: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said 100 new posts have been created in the National Investigation Agency for effective probe and supervision.