The big news: IAF pilot Abhinandan crosses border to enter India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five security personnel were killed in encounter in Kupwara, and the prime minister said some Opposition parties are guided by ‘Modi-hatred’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF pilot Abhinandan walks into India via Wagah border after being released by Pakistan: The Islamabad High Court rejected a petition challenging Pakistan’s decision to release the Indian Air Force pilot.
- Five security personnel, a civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, say officials: A civilian was reportedly killed in the clashes that followed the encounter.
- ‘Some parties, guided by Modi-hatred, have started hating India,’ says PM after cross-border tension: Congres President Rahul Gandhi claimed PM Modi is ‘unable to set PR exercise aside for even five minutes’.
- Terrorism driven by distortion of religion, says Sushma Swaraj at OIC meeting; Pakistan absent: The minister said the war against terrorism cannot be fought only through military and diplomatic means.
- Lok Sabha polls will be held on time, says Election Commission amid India-Pakistan tensions: Arora defended electronic voting machines, saying they were made by ‘highly secure companies’.
- Parties lash out at Centre on decision to ban on Jamaat-e-Islami: Meanwhile, the National Conference and PDP said they will move court against Centre’s decision to extend two amendments to J&K.
- North Korea promises talks with US after both countries fail to reach deal at Hanoi summit: Talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un abruptly came to an end on Thursday following disagreements over lifting of sanctions.
- Pakistan partially resumes flight operations after airspace was closed for two days: The airports at Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta partially resumed operations, but five others will remain closed till March 4.
- GST collection drops to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January: The revenue in February grew 13.12% compared to the same month in 2018.
- Centre approves NIA’s proposal to set up research cell on Islamic State: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said 100 new posts have been created in the National Investigation Agency for effective probe and supervision.