IAF pilot Abhinandan walks into India via Wagah border after being released by Pakistan: The pilot walked onto the Indian side around 9.20 pm on Friday. Pakistan plans to lodge eco-terrorism complaint with UN against India for air strikes: Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said the government will conduct an environmental impact assessment, that will form the basis of its plaint. ‘Go all out to explain reasons for air strikes,’ Parliament panel tells Ministry of External Affairs: The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met in the Parliament House. BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee for ‘doubting armed forces’, says it’s shameful: BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh claimed some political leaders and parties were speaking ‘Pakistan’s language’. ‘When will you return to face proceedings?’ Bombay High Court asks Vijay Mallya: The court was hearing Mallya’s petition against a special court’s order to declare the businessman a fugitive. Four security personnel, a civilian killed in encounter in Kupwara, say officials: A civilian was reportedly killed in the clashes that followed the encounter. ‘I am not in the race to be PM’, says Nitin Gadkari, adds Narendra Modi will be re-elected: Speaking at the India Today Conclave, the Union minister attributed his popularity to his ‘positive attitude’. Lok Sabha polls will be held on time, says Election Commission amid India-Pakistan tensions: Arora defended electronic voting machines, saying they were made by ‘highly secure companies’. Rahul Gandhi promises 500 sq ft homes for Mumbai slum-dwellers if Congress comes to power: Gandhi reiterated his promise of providing a minimum income for every person if his party Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza: The decision was made public a day after the United States announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the al Qaeda leader.