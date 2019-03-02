The big news: ‘Good to be back’, says IAF pilot after return from Pakistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Parliament panel asks for pictures of air strikes, and Pakistan will lodge ‘eco-terrorism’ complaint against India for ‘bombing forest land’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF pilot Abhinandan walks into India via Wagah border after being released by Pakistan: The pilot walked onto the Indian side around 9.20 pm on Friday.
- Pakistan plans to lodge eco-terrorism complaint with UN against India for air strikes: Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said the government will conduct an environmental impact assessment, that will form the basis of its plaint.
- ‘Go all out to explain reasons for air strikes,’ Parliament panel tells Ministry of External Affairs: The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met in the Parliament House.
- BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee for ‘doubting armed forces’, says it’s shameful: BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh claimed some political leaders and parties were speaking ‘Pakistan’s language’.
- ‘When will you return to face proceedings?’ Bombay High Court asks Vijay Mallya: The court was hearing Mallya’s petition against a special court’s order to declare the businessman a fugitive.
- Four security personnel, a civilian killed in encounter in Kupwara, say officials: A civilian was reportedly killed in the clashes that followed the encounter.
- ‘I am not in the race to be PM’, says Nitin Gadkari, adds Narendra Modi will be re-elected: Speaking at the India Today Conclave, the Union minister attributed his popularity to his ‘positive attitude’.
- Lok Sabha polls will be held on time, says Election Commission amid India-Pakistan tensions: Arora defended electronic voting machines, saying they were made by ‘highly secure companies’.
- Rahul Gandhi promises 500 sq ft homes for Mumbai slum-dwellers if Congress comes to power: Gandhi reiterated his promise of providing a minimum income for every person if his party Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza: The decision was made public a day after the United States announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the al Qaeda leader.