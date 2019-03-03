A look at the headlines right now:

‘India feels absence of Rafale jets,’ says PM Narendra Modi amid tension with Pakistan: But Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit back at Modi, wondering if the prime minister had ‘no shame’. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is likely to hear the review petitions on Rafale deal on March 6. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan after his release from Pakistan: Abhinandan Varthaman is reportedly undergoing a series of medical tests and will soon be debriefed about his detention. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ has now changed. OIC resolution condemns ‘Indian terrorism’ and ‘mass blindings’ in Kashmir: In response, India said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and its internal matter.

Pakistan foreign minister now claims Jaish-e-Mohammad was not behind Pulwama bombing: Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan had been in touch with the JeM and that they denied planning the attack. The court may hear the petitions after a Constitution bench concludes the proceedings in the Ayodhya dispute case. ‘BJP ministers leaked exaggerated casualty numbers after air strikes when IAF gave none,’ says Trinamool Congress: Meanwhile, Arun Jaitley took a dig at those who speculated about the site of air strikes in Pakistan, calling them ‘compulsive contrarians’. The services of the Samjhauta Express between India and Pakistan are expected to be restored on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir authorities seal properties related to Jamaat-e-Islami group: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti described the ban on the outfit as an ‘act of vengeance’ by the Centre.

Army, Navy withdrawn from Meghalaya mine rescue work amid India-Pakistan tensions: A spokesperson said the Navy team had left on Friday after receiving ‘instruction from their high command’. China says it never recognised India and Pakistan as nuclear powers: Beijing reiterated its stand that signing the Non-Proliferation Treaty was essential to being admitted into the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Madras High Court declines to give Vedanta interim access to Thoothukudi Sterlite plant: The petition was filed after the Supreme Court last month refused to allow the plant to reopen.

Canada to proceed with extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou: Meng, who was arrested in Vancouver in December, faces fraud charges in the US.