A look at the headlines right now:

OIC resolution condemns ‘Indian terrorism’ and ‘mass blindings’ in Kashmir: In response, India said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and its internal matter. Indians feel Rafale jets may have changed result of Air strike on Pakistan, claims Narendra Modi: But Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit back at Modi, wondering if the prime minister had ‘no shame’. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is likely to hear the review petitions on Rafale deal on March 6.

Police file chargesheet against five people for inspector’s murder in Bulandshahr: As many as 33 others, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, have been charged with inciting violence and arson

‘We have atom bombs too,’ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tells Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Owaisi asked the Pakistan prime minister to ‘first handle Lashkar-e-Shaitaan and Jaish-e-Shaitaan’, referring to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Karnataka college professor forced to kneel, apologise for criticising BJP rhetoric: Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the Centre should provide evidence of Indian operation in Balakot.

Two suspected militants, one CRPF jawan killed on third day of encounter in Handwara: This takes the toll to one civilian, two militants and five security personnel.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Savitri Bai Phule joins Congress: The MP from Bahraich constituency had quit the BJP in December after accusing the saffron party of being ‘anti-Dalit’.

Donald Trump says India charges US ‘very high tariff’ on exports, reiterates call for reciprocal tax: The US president claimed that when America sells a motorcycle to India, New Delhi charges 100% tariff.

12-year-old boy allegedly rapes 10-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Palghar for 4 months, say reports: The case came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain a few days ago and was found to be pregnant.

Army, Navy withdrawn from Meghalaya mine rescue work amid India-Pakistan tensions: A spokesperson said the Navy team had left on Friday after receiving ‘instruction from their high command’.