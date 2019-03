The Special Investigation Team inquiring into the murder of police officer Subodh Kumar Singh during the mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last year has filed a chargesheet against five people for the killing. The violence took place in December last year following rumours of cow slaughter in Mahaw village. A village youth had also died in the violence.

The team has also charged 33 others, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shikhar Agarwal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Upendra Raghav for inciting violence and arson, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

“Accused Prashant Natt, Lokendra, Rahul, David and Johnny have been charged with murder of the police officer,” Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said, according to The Indian Express. “It was seen in CCTV footage and multiple social media videos that they had formed a circle to trap the officer and later was shot by Prashant by the licensed revolver. They have also admitted to the crime during interrogation.”

The Special Investigation Team has submitted a 103-page chargesheet and a 3,400-page diary in the court of the Bulandshahr chief judicial magistrate. Srivastava said a non-bailable warrant has been issued against five other accused, who are still absconding. He added that the investigation is still under way and the police are trying to identify more people who were responsible for the violence.