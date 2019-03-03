Bharatiya Janara Party MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said he will contest again from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections. “Whatever the situation, location would be same,” Sinha told PTI from Ranchi.

Sinha has repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and has made appearances at public functions organised by Opposition leaders, including a rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month.

In February, after Sinha praised Modi for the Patna Metro rail project, BJP’s Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai said making a “U-turn” would not guarantee a party ticket to him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The actor-turned-politician recently met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, triggering speculation that his wife, Poonam Sinha, may enter politics from Lucknow, which is represented by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.

“Poonam Sinha has been busy with social work for long,” Sinha said. “She is liked by all. People want her to contest but whether this will happen or not only time will tell.”

According to the Hindustan Times, there was speculation that Sinha may contest the Lok Sabha elections on a Samajwadi party ticket or with the party’s support in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Sinha had also visited the Samajwadi Party headquarters and joined Yadav on Jai Prakash Jayanti programme with former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.