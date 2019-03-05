A Japanese court on Tuesday granted bail to ousted Nissan Motor chairperson Carlos Ghosn, but he could not be released immediately as prosecutors appealed against the decision soon after, Reuters reported. Ghosn, who was also the chairperson at Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, has claimed innocence in the case, which involves charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his income.

The judges granted Ghosn bail on the condition that he remains in Japan for the rest of the trial, is permitted access to a computer in his lawyer’s office only once a day and that a security camera be installed at the entrance of his home, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported.

This was the third bail petition filed by Ghosn’s lawyers.

Ghosn is the architect of Nissan’s partnership with France’s Renault. In November 2018, a court in Tokyo charged him with breach of trust for temporarily transferring losses from personal investments to Nissan in 2008, and for under-reporting his income. In January, he was indicted on two new charges of financial misconduct that claimed that his under-reporting of income continued for three more years.

He has been in custody since November 2018.

On Tuesday, the judges at the Tokyo District Court set Ghosn’s bail at 1 billion yen (approximately Rs 63.4 crore). Prosecutors have demanded that Ghosn be lodged in jail until the end of the trial.

Ghosn faces up to 10 years in jail if he is found guilty of all the charges against him.