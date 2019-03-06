The big news: Centre claims Rafale files were stolen from defence ministry, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC reserved its order on referring Ayodhya case for mediation, and Pakistan military spokesperson claimed Jaish does not exist in the country.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Review pleas in Rafale case were based on files stolen from defence ministry, Centre tells SC: Soon after, the Congress claimed ‘time has come to file an FIR against Modi under anti-corruption law’, while The Hindu’s N Ram N Ram said, ‘You may call it stolen documents, but they speak for themselves.’
- SC says it’s aware of gravity of Ayodhya dispute, reserves order on whether it should be mediated: Counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board said they were open to mediation and asked the top court to frame the terms, while Hindutva groups opposed it.
- Pakistan military spokesperson claims Jaish ‘does not exist’ in the country, contradicts government: Major General Asif Ghafoor also claimed that the Pulwama attack was a ‘natural reaction’ to the ‘suppression’ of Kashmiris by ‘Indian occupation forces’. The US, meanwhile, said it was ‘closely following’ the alleged use of F-16 jets by Pakistan in aerial skirmish with India.
- ‘Chennai Central will be re-named after MGR,’ says Modi as he launches NDA campaign in Tamil Nadu: In Karnataka, he claimed the Opposition was trying to remove him, while he was trying to remove terrorism. Mamata Banerjee accused him of ‘doing opportunistic politics over the dead bodies of jawans’ and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed Modi after a Uttar Pradesh minister called the Pulwama attack ‘an accident’.
- SC acquits six people sentenced to death, asks Maharashtra government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation: The top court bench said the accused were made to spend 16 years in jail for a crime they did not commit.
- Dalits were victims in 70% of all hate crimes since 2015 Dadri lynching case, says Amnesty: The organisation recorded 218 hate crimes in India last year, of which 192 were against Dalits or Muslims.
- Hillary Clinton says she will not run for United States president in 2020: The 2016 runner-up promised to play an active role after a number of Democratic candidates announced they would contest the presidential elections.
- Delhi HC rejects Arnab Goswami’s plea to quash order to file FIR against him in Sunanda Pushkar case: The order was based on a complaint filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
- BJP MP and MLA from Uttar Pradesh thrash each other with shoes during meeting: The fight broke out after Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi demanded to know why his name was not included on the foundation stone for a road.
- Sixteen people killed after suicide bombers, gunmen attack office in Afghanistan: All five gunmen were killed and the clash ended after seven hours.