Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday ruled out a bid for presidency in the 2020 elections. “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton told New-York based News12 channel.

Clinton, the Democratic candidate in 2016, was widely believed to become the first female US president before being defeated by Donald Trump.

Clinton expressed concern about the current state of American politics and said current events are “deeply troubling”. “And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarised,” she said. “We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Clinton promised to play an active role in 2020 after a number of Democratic candidates announced they would contest the elections, including Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The 2016 election runner-up has already held private meetings with many of the candidates.

“We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House,” she said.

Clinton said she was unsure if she would ever run for elected office again, such as for New York governor or mayor. “I don’t think so, but I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state,” she said.

Reacting to Clinton’s decision to stay out of the race, Trump took a dig at his old rival. “Does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” he tweeted.